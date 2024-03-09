GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Increase D.A. by 4% as Centre has done, implement old pension scheme: Anbumani Ramadoss to T.N.

The PMK leader said Tamil Nadu had been constantly delaying the increase in D.A.; he urged the government to call for a Cabinet meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to bring in the hike

March 09, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss. File photograph

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss. File photograph

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday, March 9, 2024, said that the dearness allowance (D.A.) of Tamil Nadu government employees should be increased by 4% just as the Central government has agreed to do, from January this year.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani, welcoming the decision of the Central government, said that the Tamil Nadu government has not increased the D.A. for the last six months. “The increase in DA for 2023 came into effect only in October last year. Before that, there was a six-month delay in effecting an increase in DA after the Central government increased it. Again, this year, the increase in DA is being delayed,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani further said that the Tamil Nadu government cannot increase the DA if the Lok Sabha elections are notified and urged the government to call for a Cabinet meeting to increase DA by 4% as soon as possible.

“With seven states deciding to implement the old pension scheme, government employees have been urging the Tamil Nadu government to implement the old pension scheme as well,” he said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / pension and welfare / public employees / Tamil Nadu / state politics / Pattali Makkal Katchi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.