Increase beds for COVID-19 patients in JIPMER: Villupuram MP Ravikumar

He sends memorandum to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar has urged the Union Health Ministry to increase the number of beds for COVID-19 patients and strengthen the lab infrastructure in Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer), which has been designated as a COVID-19 specialty hospital by the Centre.

In a memorandum addressed to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan, Mr. Ravikumar said that Jipmer had set aside a ward with 250 beds to treat patients who had tested positive for the infection.

Jipmer has been catering to a number of patients from neighbouring districts including Villupuram. With the rise in number of COVID-19 patients, the institution has been struggling due to shortage of beds, he said.

“The Union Health Ministry should intervene and take immediate steps to increase the capacity of the COVID-19 ward to 1,000 patients. Since Jipmer has been designated as a COVID-19 testing centre, the lab facility should also be strengthened to test at least 1,000 samples a day”, Mr. Ravikumar said.