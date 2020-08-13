Increase beds for COVID-19 patients in JIPMER: Villupuram MP Ravikumar

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar has urged the Union Health Ministry to increase the number of beds for COVID-19 patients and strengthen the lab infrastructure in Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer), which has been designated as a COVID-19 specialty hospital by the Centre.
In a memorandum addressed to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan, Mr. Ravikumar said that Jipmer had set aside a ward with 250 beds to treat patients who had tested positive for the infection.
Jipmer has been catering to a number of patients from neighbouring districts including Villupuram. With the rise in number of COVID-19 patients, the institution has been struggling due to shortage of beds, he said.
“The Union Health Ministry should intervene and take immediate steps to increase the capacity of the COVID-19 ward to 1,000 patients. Since Jipmer has been designated as a COVID-19 testing centre, the lab facility should also be strengthened to test at least 1,000 samples a day”, Mr. Ravikumar said.
