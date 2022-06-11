Increase admissions of tribal students in schools: Tribal Welfare Minister

June 11, 2022 21:26 IST

State Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, on Friday urged the Heads of Government schools to create awareness on the importance of education, increase the admission of Scheduled Tribe students in Tribal Welfare Schools and prevent students from dropping out.

An official release said the Minister had also reportedly said the vacant teacher posts at tribal student hostels would be filled soon and asked school officials to ensure that all basic facilities were available in the schools.

She also suggested that tribal students in hostels, who complete their schooling, should be provided with proper counselling to ensure that they pursued higher education. She said a kitchen garden should be set up in tribal welfare schools to cater to the needs of the students.