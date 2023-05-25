ADVERTISEMENT

Increase Aavin’s milk procurement price to fend off competition from Amul: Anbumani

May 25, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to increase the milk procurement price for Aavin to fend off competition from Amul.

At present, Aavin has a market share of 16% in Tamil Nadu. There is a threat of Aavin losing its market share due to Amul’s entry and the Tamil Nadu government should have a plan in place to prevent it, he said in a statement.

Aavin should come forward to increase the number of procurement centres and also simplify its procurement procedures, the PMK president added.

