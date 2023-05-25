Increase Aavin’s milk procurement price to fend off competition from Amul: Anbumani

May 25, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Chennai

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to increase the milk procurement price for Aavin to fend off competition from Amul.

At present, Aavin has a market share of 16% in Tamil Nadu. There is a threat of Aavin losing its market share due to Amul’s entry and the Tamil Nadu government should have a plan in place to prevent it, he said in a statement.

Aavin should come forward to increase the number of procurement centres and also simplify its procurement procedures, the PMK president added.

