Incomplete bridge is emblematic of Madurai West’s woes

Madurai

25 March 2021 01:13 IST

A road overbridge at Palanganatham, a portion of which falls under Madurai West, is the residents’ preferred place for morning and evening walks.

The project, initiated at a cost of over ₹30 crore by the DMK government 10 years ago, remains incomplete. The AIADMK has abandoned the project. The bridge, which comes under Madurai West and Madurai Central, is emblematic of the tussle between the DMK and the AIADMK. This is an important issue that needs to be addressed by the key contestants in Madurai West — Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju of the AIADMK and C. Chinnammal of the DMK.

The delay in completing the project has worsened traffic woes under the bridge. Even shopkeepers have been affected, says V. Jayaprakash, who runs a shop in the area. Since the project was intended to facilitate a link to the airport road, the bridge can be put to better use, says M. Jagadish, a trader.

In 1980, AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran contested from Madurai West and won. The constituency consists of urban and semi-urban areas. Since it is dominated by the working class population, there is a need to create more jobs, residents say.

The ‘appalam’ (papad) units at Jaihindpuram employ over 40,000 workers and do business worth ₹300 crore a year. Over 70% of the ‘appalams’ are exported. The industry is under financial stress, requiring immediate steps for revival, says G. Thirumurugan, president of the Tamil Nadu Vadagam Moarvathal Appalam Sangam.

Over 30,000 construction workers at Jaihindpuram have been affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. Measures are required to improve their lot, says M. Balamurugan, a resident. Many residents of Kovil Pappakudi, a semi-urban area dominated by the working class, say they are yet to recover from the distress caused by the pandemic. The government can set up an industrial unit here to revive their livelihoods, says P. Gnanavel, a resident.

Madakkulam, one of the largest irrigation tanks in Madurai with a water spread area of 167 hectares, is an important source for recharging the groundwater in the nearby wards. Farmers have been demanding the removal of encroachments and the renovation of the tank’s sluices.

Broken pipes, water stagnation, improper stormwater drains and traffic woes are a concern at Alagappan Nagar, says R. Venkatasamy. A section of the residents of Bethaniyapuram says the pumping station needs to function properly.

Mr. Raju, who was elected twice from the constituency, says he will prioritise road development.

Ms. Chinnammal, a former councillor, says the overbridge project was abandoned because it was initiated by the DMK. To bring it down is not an option, and it will be put to better use. The Makkal Needhi Maiam has fielded V. Muniyasamy and the Naam Tamilar Katchi has put up C. Vetrikumaran in the constituency.