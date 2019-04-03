Income Tax raids come to an end

Major haul Income Tax officials carrying boxes containing seized cash and documents from a residence at Nadumottur near Pallikuppam, Katpadi on Tuesday. C. Venkatachalapathy

Party workers concerned over DMK’s prospects in Vellore; want new strategy to woo voters

The raids conducted by Income Tax and election officials in Vellore district came to an end in the early hours of Tuesday with the seizure of cash, documents from a house and a godown in Nadumottur, Pallikuppam in Katpadi region.

Currency notes, most of them in lower denominations, were found packed in small covers with ward numbers and contact details written on them.

The second round of raids were conducted on Monday in various places connected with DMK functionaries.

The officials put the final tally of the amount seized at ₹11. 48 crore.

Officials packed them in 19 carton boxes, a tourist bag, and bundled the covers in a gunny bag. Sources with the I-T department said that documents relating to the money were also recovered by the officials.

Commenting on the raids in his house and institutions run by his son D.M. Kathir Anand, DMK treasurer and Katpadi MLA Durai Murugan said, “Income Tax officials came and asked us about the money being stocked in such places and we said we do not have any connections with that. They (officials) went off.”

Party workers and sympathisers were disappointed over the developments in the past four days.

They said the developments would affect electioneering process.

Cadres concerned

“Though there were no reports of direct involvement of Durai Murugan and his son Kathir Anand in the seizures, it is a huge setback for the party.

“The party high command should formulate a new trend to influence the party workers as well as voters,” said a party worker from Viruthampet in Vellore.

However, unperturbed by the events, the DMK veteran ,Mr. Durai Murugan undertook campaigning for Ambur assembly candidate A.C. Vilvanathan in Pachakuppam village on Tuesday.