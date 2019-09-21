Tamil Nadu

Income Tax probe at Sithanathan Panchamirtham firm owners’ residence

Officials privy to search operations say suppression could be above ₹50 crore

The I-T Department conducted an inquiry at the residence of owners of Sithanathan Panchamirtham firm here on Friday. Sources said the inquiry commenced at 10 a.m and went on till 6 p.m. Senior officers quizzed some staff and family members.

Information was collected based on documents seized during the raids at the company last month. Though the exact quantum of seizure is not known, officials privy to search operations said suppression could be above ₹50 crore. Officials had seized cash, gold, jewellery and incriminating documents during the raids, that went on for three days.

