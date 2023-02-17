HamberMenu
Income Tax office in Tiruvannamalai inaugurated

The new building will be manned by two Income Tax officers and 10 staff members; it covers all taluks in the district including Polur, Arani, Cheyyar and Vandavasi

February 17, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
R. Ravichandran (centre) Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry) inaugurated the new building

R. Ravichandran (centre) Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry) inaugurated the new building | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

More than a year after the foundation stone was laid, the new two-storey Income Tax office in Tiruvannamalai was inaugurated by R. Ravichandran, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry) on Friday.

Officials said that the new office was built at a cost of ₹4.41 crore in the heart of the town. The new office consists of a car parking facility, Aayakar Seva Kendra and a camp office for range heads. The office will be manned by two I-T officers with around 10 staff.

The range of the new office covers all taluks including Polur, Arani, Cheyyar and Vandavasi in the district.

The foundation stone for the new office was laid by Geetha Ravichandran, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, in December 2021. On the occasion, Sunil Mathur, Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Chennai, Jayanthi Krishnan, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCIT-1), Chennai, Sanjay Kumar, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (PCIT-8), Chennai, and V. Palanivel Rajan, Commissioner of Income Tax (Administration and TPS) had participated.

 

