Income Tax office in Tiruvannamalai inaugurated

February 17, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

More than a year after the foundation stone was laid, the new two-storey Income Tax office in Tiruvannamalai was inaugurated by R. Ravichandran, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry) on Friday.

Officials said that the new office was built at a cost of ₹4.41 crore in the heart of the town. The new office consists of a car parking facility, Aayakar Seva Kendra and a camp office for range heads. The office will be manned by two I-T officers with around 10 staff.

The range of the new office covers all taluks including Polur, Arani, Cheyyar and Vandavasi in the district.

The foundation stone for the new office was laid by Geetha Ravichandran, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, in December 2021. On the occasion, Sunil Mathur, Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Chennai, Jayanthi Krishnan, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCIT-1), Chennai, Sanjay Kumar, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (PCIT-8), Chennai, and V. Palanivel Rajan, Commissioner of Income Tax (Administration and TPS) had participated.