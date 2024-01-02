Income Tax Department searches property, construction firm premises in Coimbatore and Erode

January 02, 2024 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Officials from the Income Tax Department conducted searches in at least four locations in Coimbatore district on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Sources said the searches were part of a State-wide operation at 80 places being conducted by the Department. In Coimbatore, the searches included the offices and residences of a couple of property/real estate-related firms and the residence of a pump manufacturer.

Searches were also conducted in Erode. Four premises of two construction companies in Erode were searched on Tuesday.

The teams began the search at the office of CMK Projects Private Limited on Sakthi Road and Karuppannan Street, and also at the founder’s residence in Kanjikovil. The search began in the morning, and outsiders were not allowed inside the premises.

Likewise, an official team began searches on the office of PV Infra Projects in Periyar Nagar and at its founder’s residence. Both companies are involved in constructing government and commercial buildings in the State.

