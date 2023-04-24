ADVERTISEMENT

Income Tax checks underway at real estate firm G Square’s offices in T.N.

April 24, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - TIRUCHI/COIMBATORE

Checks are underway at the offices of the real estate firm in Tiruchi and Coimbatore as of Monday morning

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the G Square office in Coimbatore where I-T checks are ongoing | Photo Credit: Periasamy M

An Income Tax Department team launched checks at the offices of G Square Real Estate Developers in Tiruchi and Coimbatore on Monday, April 24.

In Tiruchi, a four-member I-T team, including one woman official, entered the office, situated in a commercial complex in the Cantonment area on Monday morning. The checks are underway, said police sources. 

In Coimbatore, I-T officials searched the office of the G Square Group in Peelamedu on Avinashi Road. Sources said that around 10 I-T sleuths, who came in three cars, began the search at the office.

The I-T Department also searched the house of Mahendra Ramdas, managing director of Mahendra Pumps Ltd, near Puliyakulam in Coimbatore, added the sources.

