Inclusive learning will help bridge the rural-urban divide, says Anil Kakodkar

Interweaving knowledge with socially useful productive work is the recipe for all-inclusive learning, said AnilKakodkar, Chancellor, Homi Bhabha National Institute, and former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.

Delivering the convocation address at the University of Madras, Mr. Kakodkar said that economic progress had led to increased inequality. The gap between urban and rural areas is widening. Besides leading in global competition, the country should ensure faster growth in rural areas to bridge the rural-urban divide.

“I believe that in today’s knowledge era, if we empower the youth in both urban and rural areas through education, this challenge can be met,” he said.

For students to be able to come up with solutions, they must be exposed to solution-oriented group-working. It would then become a habit, and they would stay focused on objectives and not be distracted, he said.

Pradeep Yadav, Chairman of the Convener Committee of the University and Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, spoke of the State’s initiatives, including Naan Mudhalvan and Tamizh Pudhalvan schemes, which were aimed at building a skilled workforce. He listed the university’s initiative to enable students from poor socio-economic backgrounds to pursue college education.

A total of 1,07,821 students have graduated from the University, including 70 Ph.D. students. While 1,404 students graduated from the University departments, 16,263 students graduated from Institute of Distance Education, and 89,053 students graduated from affiliated colleges.

Governor-Chancellor R.N. Ravi distributed certificates to 1,031 students. The University’s Pro-Chancellor and Higher Education Minister, K. Ponmudy, also participated.

Among the recipients were 98 gold medalists. P. Thangamani, 78, who received a Doctor of Letters degree for his research in siddha medicine, was the oldest candidate. He was a student of the Presidency College. Former Director General of Police S.R. Jangid and Member of Legislative Assembly H.P. Manoj Pandian were among those who received Ph.D. degrees.

