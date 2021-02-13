Tamil Nadu

‘Include the physically challenged in priority group for vaccination’

The Madras High Court on Friday ordered notices, returnable by three weeks, to the Centre and the State government on a public interest litigation petition, which insisted upon including the physically challenged in the priority group for administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy sought the response of the governments on the petition filed by polio survivor Meenakshi Balasubramanian from Chennai, who stated that the physically challenged faced increased risks and devastating consequences.

