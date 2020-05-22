Include politicians in support teams: Stalin

DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Thursday said that it was a matter of concern that the government had not included people’s representatives even though it had roped in senior IAS and IPS officers to work in COVID-19 field support teams (FSTs).
In a statement, he said that senior officials were already working in the field and appointment of special officials would unnecessarily create envy and power struggle.
Joint efforts needed
“The pandemic is spreading and there is a need to create awareness. People will share their feelings and requirements freely with their elected representatives. A joint effort alone will save the lives of the people,” he said.
Mr. Stalin said that at a time when the government had launched a campaign, saying “let us learn to live with the coronavirus”, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had not learnt to cooperate even with his Cabinet colleagues or people’s representatives. “The Finance Minister has not been included in the committee headed by former Reserve Bank Governor C. Rangarajan,” he pointed out.
