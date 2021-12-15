Include Narikurava community in ST list: Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP G.K. Vasan has urged the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs to take steps to include the Narikurava community in Tamil Nadu in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

He said the community in States, such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala had been included in the ST list but despite efforts from the government, the community in Tamil Nadu had not been included in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

“A Bill was introduced [to that effect] in the 16th Lok Sabha, but it had lapsed. I request the Minister of Tribal Affairs to take necessary steps for including the Narikurava community in TN to the ST list,” Mr. Vasan said in the Rajya Sabha.