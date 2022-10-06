Include Kamaraj's name in invitation to celebrate Parambikulam Aliyar Irrigation Scheme: Vasan

Tamil Manila Congress (M) president G. K. Vasan on Thursday said the State government must include the name of former Chief Minister and Congress leader K. Kamaraj’s name among those responsible for the implementation of Parambikulam Aliyar Irrigation Scheme on October 7, 1961.

In a statement, he said it was regrettable that Kamaraj’s name has been given a miss in the invitation that seeks to celebrate those responsible for the scheme.

“The State government’s intention to celebrate those responsible for the implementation of scheme on October 7 every year is welcome. The invitation printed by the State government states that respects would be paid to statues of former MLA V. K. Palanisamy Gounder, former Central Minister C. Subramaniam, former MLA Na. Mahalingam and Padma Bhushan Dr. K. L. Rao. However, the Parambikulam dam was built during Kamaraj’s time and he was the corner stone for the scheme,” said Mr. Vasan.

Hence the name of Kamaraj, who had taken steps for the growth of Tamil Nadu, should be in the forefront of any celebrations undertaken by State Government with respect to the project.