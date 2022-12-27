HamberMenu
Include cashew in Pongal gift hamper: T.N. Cashew Processors and Exporters Association

Distribution of cashew nuts in Pongal gift hamper is in practice since the announcement was made in 2012 by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, says the association

December 27, 2022 01:33 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The Tamil Nadu Cashew Processors and Exporters Association (TNCPEA) has urged the State Government to include cashews as part of the gift hamper the government has proposed to give to ration cardholders in view of Pongal festival.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the secretary of TNCPEA M. Ramakrishnan said cashew processing has traditionally been a major industry in Cuddalore district with the presence of over 3,000 units. Over 1 lakh families were dependent on the industry.

‘In practice since 12-year-old announcement by Karunanidhi’

Taking this into account, former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi announced the inclusion of cashews as part of the Pongal gift hampers distributed to ration cardholders in 2010. This has been continued every year since then.

Pointing out that the cashew industry was already hit by the policies of the Union Government including demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST), Mr. Ramakrishnan urged the Chief Minister to include cashew in the proposed Pongal gift hampers.

The inclusion of cashews would protect the industry and ensure income and employment for lakhs of workers in the sector. Hence, the government should restore cashew as part of the gift hamper, he added.

