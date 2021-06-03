Include all journalists in welfare schemes, Alagiri appeals Stalin

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Thursday requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps to include all journalists in government welfare schemes.

In a statement, he said the government’s financial assistance to journalists during COVID-19 was only covering accredited journalists, those having cards issued by District Collectors and cards issued by the government.

This would not cover a large number of journalists, as every organisation has only a few such accredited journalists. Hence, the government can provide financial assistance to journalists either by accepting their office-issued ID cards or through the various journalists unions, he said.