Tamil Nadu

Include all journalists in welfare schemes, Alagiri appeals Stalin

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Thursday requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps to include all journalists in government welfare schemes.

In a statement, he said the government’s financial assistance to journalists during COVID-19 was only covering accredited journalists, those having cards issued by District Collectors and cards issued by the government.

This would not cover a large number of journalists, as every organisation has only a few such accredited journalists. Hence, the government can provide financial assistance to journalists either by accepting their office-issued ID cards or through the various journalists unions, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2021 9:23:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/include-all-journalists-in-welfare-schemes-alagiri-appeals-stalin/article34720442.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY