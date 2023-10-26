Incident at Raj Bhavan because of DMK’s irresponsibility: O. Panneerselvam

October 26, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 12:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, deplored the incident of a petrol bomb being hurled outside Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

In a statement, he said suspicion had arisen among people when the ruling party’s senior office-bearer issued a strong statement against Governor R.N. Ravi. It was because of the “irresponsibility” of the DMK that the incident had taken place. Mr Panneerselvam wanted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that the Governor and others were given adequate security.

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran held the Chief Minister responsible for the incident, which, according to him, had occurred because of Mr. Stalin not paying enough attention to issues concerning law and order.

AIADMK’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala said the day’s event had brought to the fore the DMK regime’s “anti-people activity.”

