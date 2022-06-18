‘Incidence of hearth disease much higher in India compared to West’

Gleneagles Global conducts session on primary angioplasty

Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC) hosted a session on primary angioplasty. The objective of the programme was to create awareness on the importance of heart health.

C. Sylendra Babu, Director-General of Police, Tamil Nadu, along with senior doctors P. Gobu, Murugu Sundara Pandiyan, Susan George, J. Karthick Anjaneyan, G. Bharath Kumar and primary angioplasty beneficiaries released helium balloons in the air to create awareness of primary angioplasty.

“Compared to the western world, the incidence of coronary artery diseases is much more in India, and the severity is much higher too. We see a trend of these diseases affecting more of the younger population our country compared to the West. We have observed that about 1/4th of heart attack patients admitted to our hospital are aged below 45,” Dr. Gobu said.

The advancements in cardiac sciences had paved the way to improve quality of life with excellent clinical outcomes, he said.

“In the event of a heart attack, patients should seek treatment at a facility with a well-developed ecosystem for performing primary angioplasty. It should include expert cardiologists, cardiac surgeons (whenever a surgical intervention is required), cardiac anesthetists, cath lab technologists, and ICU nurses, working in unison 24x7 to ensure every patient is taken care of at the quickest possible time,“ Dr. Pandiyan said.

Citing NCRB 2019 data, Alok Khullar, CEO, Gleneagles Global Health City, said 53% of deaths in India in the last five years had been caused due to heart attacks.

“We believe that creating awareness about the ‘golden hour’ (the first hour after a heart attack) and the importance of primary angioplasty would help in reducing mortality and improving the quality of life of patients who suffer from a heart attack,” he added.