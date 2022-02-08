Incidence of cancer in T.N. slowly rising: Health Secretary

‘People should not ignore other diseases just because their focus is on COVID-19 pandemic’

The incidence of cancer has been increasing gradually in Tamil Nadu, with stomach cancers being the most common among men and breast cancer among women, according to Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan.

“The cause for concern are diseases other than COVID-19, particularly non-communicable diseases. We had 81,814 cancer cases in 2021. When compared to 2012, when we had 53,022 cases, the incidence of cancer has been increasing gradually in the State,” he said on Monday.

In the pandemic, people should definitely focus on COVID-19 but they should not forget about other diseases, he said, adding that 55% women and 45% men were affected by cancer in the State.

Stomach cancer was the most common cancer in men, followed by lung and mouth cancers. Cancer of the cervix and breast were common among women, he said.

“We have facilities to cure 75% of patients if the cancers were diagnosed early, in the first and second stages. The State has 10 linear accelerators. A Centre of Excellence is getting ready at Government Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital at Karapettai, and we have regional centres. People should utilise these facilities. We should not ignore non-communicable diseases,” he said.