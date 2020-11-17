Incessant rainfall recorded in Virudhunagar, dams in district see rise in water level

Virudhunagar

17 November 2020 13:24 IST

Except for an isolated incident of a tree falling, the incessant rain in Virudhunagar did not lead to any untoward incident on November 16.

The district recorded an average of 38.31 mm of rainfall and all 12 rain gauge stations across the district received good amount of rainfall.

While Rajapalayam, along with Western Ghats, received 74 mm of rainfall, Tiruchuli in the Eastern end of the district recorded the second highest amount — 66 mm — of rainfall.

The rainfall received in other areas in the district (in mm): Watrap 48.80, Kariyapatti 48.60, Vembakottai 45.20, Sivakasi 33, Srivilliputtur 32.60, Kovilankulam 27.20, Aruppukottai 16, Sattur 15 and Virudhunagar 12.50 mm — the lowest.

K. Ganesan, District Officer (Fire and Rescue), said that the fire and rescue services — men and materials in all the 10 fire stations — were kept on alert.

Two boats were kept ready in Virudhunagar and Rajapalayam to meet any rescue requirements. All stations kept motor pumps handy, to drain water in the event of low lying areas getting marooned.

Rising water level in dams

Rainfall along the Western Ghats led to a rise in water levels in Pilavakkal Periyar, Kovilar and Sasthakoil dams. While the water level in Periyar dam rose to 199.09 m (204.50 m) with an increase of 6.5 mcft, the level stood at 204.55 m (212 m) in Kovilar dam. Storage in Kovilar swelled by over 2 mcft.

Water level in Sasthakoil increased to 100.8 m (103.40 m) from 99.4 m in the last 24 hours. Storage increased to 15.74 mcft from 7.93 mcft.

Water level of Kullur Sandhai dam also increased marginally to 28.59 m (30.20 m) on November 17 from 28.45 m on November 16.