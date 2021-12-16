Incentive for cane farmers

Sugarcane farmers to get special incentive of ₹150 a tonne

The State Government, earlier this month, sanctioned ₹54.7 crore for providing a special incentive of ₹150 a tonne to sugarcane farmers for the 2020-21 crushing season.

Only registered sugarcane farmers of cooperative, public and private sector sugar mills, who have supplied cane, including cane diverted to other mills based on proper diversion- /ratification orders obtained from the Commissioner of Sugar, from fields in the villages of Tamil Nadu, from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021, are eligible to receive the incentive.

According to a G.O. issued in this regard, the special incentive of ₹150 a tonne will be paid over and above the fair and renumerative price of ₹2,707.5 a tonne, linked to the 9.5% sugar recovery announced by the Union Government, and the transitional production incentive of ₹42.5 a tonne, announced for the crushing season.

“The announcement will enable farmers to get ₹2,900 a tonne for sugarcane supplied to cooperative, public and private sector sugar mills, from the command area of each sugar mill,” it said.

While the Government has sanctioned ₹54.7 crore, it has allowed authorities to utilise ₹84.48 crore from the savings of the Department of Sugar, for provision of the special incentive.

For transparency, the names of farmers found eligible by district committees will be put up at the sugar mill office, the village administrative office and the block development office.