HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inauguration of new Parliament building a moment of celebration for entire country, says Kamal Haasan

While congratulating the Government of India for this historic achievement, Mr. Haasan said he was maintaining his dissent in not inviting the President to the inauguration

May 27, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder and actor Kamal Haasan on Saturday said he would celebrate the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday and urged parties who have called for the boycotting of the event to make it an occasion of national unity as political disagreements can take a backseat for a day.

In a statement, Mr. Haasan said the inaugural event was a moment of celebration for the entire country and filled him with immense pride.

“I believe in participatory democracy, and hence, call upon all Opposition parties who have chosen to boycott the event to reconsider. Any disagreements you may have over the event can be raised in public forums as well as on the floor of the houses of the new Parliament building. I would like all political parties to remember that there is more that unites us than divides us,” he said.

While congratulating the Government of India for this historic achievement, Mr. Haasan said he was registering his dissent over the decision to not invite the President to the inauguration.

“This moment of national pride has become politically divisive. I ask my Prime Minister one simple question; Please tell the country, why the President should not attend the inauguration of our new Parliament? I see no reason why the President, as Head of the State, should not be part of this historic occasion. Bills passed by Parliament become law only when the President assents. It is the President who has the power to convene or adjourn sessions of Parliament. The President of the Republic is integral to the functioning of Parliament. I advise the Prime Minister to make the conciliatory gesture and invite President of India Droupadi Murmu,” Mr. Haasan said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.