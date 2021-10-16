Tamil Nadu

‘Inaugurate road projects’

The AIADMK co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Friday called upon the State government to inaugurate a few road projects in Chennai.

In a statement, he referred to a flyover in Koyambedu and completed portions of Velachery grade separator, Medavakkam bridge and Velachery-Tambaram bridge and urged the government to ensure that the facilities were put to public use.

In another statement, the party coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, said there had been reports that industrial units on the SIPCOT complex in Gummidipoondi were violating pollution control norms.


