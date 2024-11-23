 />

Inadequate infrastructure, judge vacancies are reasons for pending court cases: VIT Chancellor

Published - November 23, 2024 11:46 pm IST - VELLORE

Justice N. Kirubakaran, Former Judge, Madras High Court at VIT Vellore campus on Friday. G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT is also seen in the picture.

Justice N. Kirubakaran, Former Judge, Madras High Court at VIT Vellore campus on Friday. G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT is also seen in the picture. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Lack of adequate infrastructure like court halls and vacancies in courts are the key reasons for large number of court cases pending in the country, said G. Viswanathan, Founder Chancellor, VIT.

In his presidential address at the annual Advocate V.C. Rajagopalachariar (VCR) Memorial lecture at VIT campus here, he said that at present, around 5.10 crore cases are pending before various courts in the country as against 2.90 crore cases in 2018. Of this, 87 per cent of the total pending cases are with the lower courts and 83,000 cases are with the Supreme Court.

“According to Niti Aayog, in terms of rate of disposal of cases, it will take at least 324 years to dispose of the existing pending cases in courts in the country. In terms of ranking of countries on disposal of cases, India stands at 111 as against Denmark, which tops the list for fast disposal of cases,” he said.

Highlighting the need to create adequate infrastructure in courts and appointment of more judges, Mr. Viswanathan said that at present, around 4,200 additional court halls and 6,000 houses for judges are required in the country with 331 vacancies for judges having to be filled in various courts in the country.

“In terms of judges per million population, India has 21 judges for every one million population as against China (300 judges) and USA (150 judges). Such inadequate strength also resulted in delay in disposal of cases,” he said.

Recollecting his days with advocate Rajagopalachariar, Mr. Visawanathan said that he was his mentor before becoming his junior lawyer in the 1960s. Born in Chittoor district, Mr. Rajagopalachariar moved to Vellore to practice law at Kancheepuram court. He was known for his simplicity and ensuring education for all, he said.

On the occasion, Justice N. Kirubakaran, former Madras High Court Judge, paid floral tributes to the portrait of advocate Rajagopalachariar in the campus.

