In Vellore villages, rainwater harvesting pays dividends

The concerted efforts of residents of Anpoondi and Chinnapallikuppam villages in Vellore district paid rich dividends as the two waterbodies were rejuvenated with percolation ponds and recharge wells.

This was made possible by employees of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD Board), State Bank of India (SBI) and local residents of Chinnapallikuppam village in Madhanur block and Anpoondi village in Vellore block.

This model was a pilot project for TWAD-SBI-District Administration and would be taken to other districts as a role model in maintaining a surplus groundwater table even during drought, officials of TWAD Board claimed.

The TWAD Board Managing Director C.N. Mahesvaran said that for the first time in the history of Tamil Nadu all employees of TWAD Board contributed financially and provided technical inputs in construction of percolation ponds and recharge wells. The total cost of the two projects was ₹33 lakh and the SBI has contributed ₹20 lakh from its corporate social responsibility funds, he said.

Deputy Hydro-Geologist from TWAD Board S. Raman said that of the 53 firkas in Vellore district, 26 firkas were identified as over extraction zones and the run off water was estimated to be over and above the water requirements.

In these two projects, the ground was dug up to 150 metres (length) by 60 metres (width), 10 metres (depth), thus increasing the storage level apart from strengthening of the bunds.

Mr. Mahesvaran said the board has prepared groundwater potential zonal level maps for all the 385 blocks in Tamil Nadu based on the hydro geological conditions. These maps will provide information on the favourable locations for drilling borewells and construction of open wells and rainwater recharge structures, where percolation will be more as the soil is conducive.

Technical guidance

The Board will also provide technical guidance for the construction rainwater harvesting structures at household level and industrial level free of cost.

It has also published RWH manuals and hosted an exclusive website (www.twadboard.tn.gov.in) on rainwater harvesting.

It also records, maintains and updates the groundwater level data and water quality data periodically twice a year.

In his address, Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram said that it was proposed to plant 50 saplings of non-seasonal fruit bearing varieties in each village of the district.

Chief General Manager, SBI-Chennai Circle, Vinay M. Tonse said that SBI has been in forefront in extending a helping hand to farmers and assured financial help to villagers.

General Manager, SBI- Network-I, Chennai Circle, Shirley Thomas said the SBI was happy to be part of the new joint venture in creating environmental changes in villages.