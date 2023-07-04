In two incidents, two men murdered near Ranipet

July 04, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - RANIPET

A 40-year-old man was beaten to death by his wife after a heated argument broke out between them in the house at V.C. Mottur village near Walajah town in Ranipet.

The police said S. Devaraj, lorry mechanic, was married to D. Banumathi, 35, 16 years ago. The couple have two children, but Banumathi had been living separately with her children near Walajah town for the past two years because Devaraj was an alcoholic.

It has been alleged that after the pandemic, Devaraj was unable to find continuous work in his garage. As a result, he started to consume liquor on a daily basis and returned home. This resulted in frequent quarrels between the couple. In the early hours of Tuesday, Devaraj returned home after consuming liquor and had a fight with his wife. Upset over her husband’s violent behaviour, Banumathi took a wooden log in her house and beat him until he fell down unconscious. The incident happened around 1 a.m.

Immediately, neighbours and relatives went to the house and shifted Devaraj to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah where doctors said that he was brought dead. A case was filed by Walajah police. She was lodged at Central Prison in Vellore.

In another incident, a 55-year-old man was beaten to death by his neighbour on Tuesday after a quarrel over a under-construction house.

Marimuthu was living in Kadaperi village near Kaveripakkam in Ranipet. S. Pichamuthu, 45, and his wife P. Egavalli, 40, were constructing a house. Marimuthu objected to the work as dust emanating from the building was making his house dirty. In the heated argument, Pichamuthu hit Marimuthu with a garden spade. The incident occurred around 1.30 p.m. He was rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah where doctors said that he was brought dead. A case has been filed by Kaveripakkam police. Further investigation is on.

