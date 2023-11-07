HamberMenu
In two days, 126 kg ganja seized in Vellore; three persons arrested

Special teams were formed to prevent smuggling and sale of ganja in the district

November 07, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Ganja worth ₹15.75 lakh were seized during a vehicle check at Christianpet check-post near Katpadi.

Ganja worth ₹15.75 lakh were seized during a vehicle check at Christianpet check-post near Katpadi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The narcotics wing of the district police in Vellore has seized 126 kg ganja worth ₹15.75 lakh and arrested three persons during surprise checks at two spots in the district since Monday.

N. Manivannan, SP (Vellore) formed special teams to prevent smuggling and sale of ganja in the district. During vehicle check at the Christianpet check-post on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border near Katpadi, the special police team checked a lorry and found bundles of ganja that were wrapped in plastic sheets.

During interrogation, the lorry crew S. Sadasivam, 32, a native of Erode, and N. Pandeswaran, 25, of Tiruchi said they were attempting to smuggle ganja to Tiruchi and Madurai. Subsequently, they were arrested. The ganja and the vehicle that was used for transport were impounded. A case was registered.

On Tuesday, police seized 11 kg ganja worth ₹1.1 lakh from R. Karthieshwar Pandya, 45, a native of Odisha, near Katpadi railway station. During inquiry, Pandya confessed that he brought the consignment on the Odisha- Ernakulam express before he got down from the train at the railway station. He was arrested by Katpadi police.

