Perambalur District Collector turns zoology teacher; coaches aspirants of competitive exams

May 04, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Perambalur District Collector K. Karpagam, who has majored in zoology, decided to help out at the free coaching classes being conducted at a government high school; she clarified the students’ doubts and interacted with them during an evening session

The Hindu Bureau

Perambalur District Collector K. Karpagam at the coaching class at the Government High School on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Students preparing for competitive exams in Perambalur were in for a surprise this week, when District Collector K. Karpagam, stepped into their classroom and took a zoology lesson.

Ms. Karpagam, who has majored in zoology, decided to help out at the free coaching classes being conducted at the Government High School in Perambalur on May 3, to encourage students to attempt their exams in a confident manner. She clarified the students’ doubts related to zoology, and interacted with them for a full evening session.

The coaching classes, which began on April 5, have been attended by over 100 students from government schools in the region, and are being held to help prepare young people for competitive exam writing. The district administration has spent ₹1. 80 lakh on learning materials and equipment, besides snacks for the morning and noon sessions.

The last three days of the month-long project included model exams in the morning and lessons and revision in the evening. The coaching classes end on May 5, according to a press release.

