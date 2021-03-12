In Tiruvallur, banking on votes

Tiruvallur

12 March 2021 01:40 IST

In Tiruvallur district, a reminder to cast votes will be given even as you draw cash from Indian Bank ATMs. Collector P. Ponniah on Wednesday inaugurated a voting awareness programme through the bank’s branches. Now, messages about the importance of voting will be printed behind ATM receipts. There are around 80 Indian Bank branches and 84 ATMs in Tiruvallur district, and this will be introduced in all of them. Stickers reminding people that April 6 is the election day will be pasted at all ATMs. “It will be stuck on passbooks too,” an official from the Tiruvallur Collectorate said.

