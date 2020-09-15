In Tirupathur, police have now begun geo-spatial marking of accident spots

The aim is to be able to plan intervention measures at spots where there are a number of accidents, in order to reduce them

Earlier this year, four road accidents were reported within a few hundred meters of the Tirupathur block police station. However, after the police started marking the geo-spatial spread of the accidents in the district and started implementing intervention measures, the number of accidents has dropped to zero, officials claim.

There are a total of 19 police stations in Tirupathur district, and the district police have started mapping accidents, both fatal and non-fatal, and crime incidents on Google Maps. Besides, P. Vijayakumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Tirupathur, has also invited suggestions and information from the public on accident spots, as well as suggestions. Members of the public can Whatsapp their feedback to 9994790008.

“We have mapped over 300 accident spots in the district. Earlier, we used to have data for the number of accidents. Since it is easy to comprehend visual representations, we decided to mark it on the map. Based on this we can plan intervention measures such as placing more barricades and signboards. This is what we did near the Tirupathur block police station and Ambur. We have seen a significant drop in accidents,” explained Mr. Vijayakumar.

The SP said that the move to get suggestions from the public was to increase their role in reducing accidents.

Yuvaraj Soundarajan, a bank employee, who has been sending suggestions frequently to Mr. Vijayakumar on social media said this was a welcome move. “On the highway, trucks occupy the slow and fast lanes. Hence cars try to manoeuvre through them and meet with accidents. Another reason is haphazard parking of vehicles at junctions on the highway. The police have to set right this issue. The public should also drive responsibly and follow traffic rules,” he said.

Crime mapping

Apart from accidents, the Tirupathur district police is also mapping property offences in the district. “The map is sent to the police stations with the weekly occurrence report. This will help police personnel understand the crime pattern in their jurisdiction. This helps in anticipating the move of the burglar and in introducing preventive patrolling within a particular radius,” said Mr. Vijayakumar.