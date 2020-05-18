Tamil Nadu

In Tirunelveli, special buses bring staff to Collectorate

Teachers appeal to Collectors to operate buses for them too

With the State easing lockdown norms, operation of additional buses for the government staff began on Monday.

Around 50 Tirunelveli Collectorate staff and the staff of the Department of Public Health were waiting for the special buses at Thoothukudi old bus-stand.

The buses dropped the staff at Vallanaadu, Vasavappapuram and the Tirunelveli District Court, Samadhanapuram, Palayamkottai bus-stand and at Vaeinthaankulam new bus-stand.

₹50 was being collected as fare in the Thoothukudi–Tirunelveli point-to-point bus service, ₹35 in the limited stop service and ₹45 in the special bus.

Similarly, special buses were operated from Radhapuram, Papanasam, Tenkasi and Sankarankovil to the Tirunelveli Collectorate. Since, no bus was operated to Tirunelveli from Nagercoil and Tiruchendur, the government employees travelling in these routes had to look for other modes of transport to reach their offices.

Commuters were seated in such a way as to ensure physical distancing though the norm went for a toss while they boarded the buses at respective points.

As the Department of School Education has decided to conduct the SSLC examination from June 1, heads of most of the government and the government-aided schools have informally instructed their teachers to be ready to report for duty on May 21. Since more than 250 teachers would have to travel between Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts, special buses should be operated for the teachers also, the teachers feel.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 2:45:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/in-tirunelveli-special-buses-bring-staff-to-collectorate/article31613384.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY