‘In the run-up to polls, a rise in political violence’

CHENNAI

09 February 2022 01:11 IST

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman on Tuesday said political violence has increased in the run-up to urban local bodies elections because the candidates know they can make enormous amount of money through corruption.

Addressing journalists, Mr. Seeman said murders related to urban local bodies elections took place in Chennai and Tirunelveli. “Why is there so much competition for a councillor’s seat? A councillor’s signature is needed to build a house, get water, electricity and drainage connection. And for every signature, the councillor demands money. In a democratic country, organising free and fair elections is important. Naam Tamilar candidates are not being allowed file nominations,” he said.

Mr. Seeman criticised the DMK government’s performance claiming they are only making ‘announcements’ and not implementing anything.

