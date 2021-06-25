In the Assembly

Left unmonitored

Charging that the erstwhile AIADMK government did not monitor the COVID-19 situation between February and May 6, Mr. Stalin said the AIADMK had forgotten that they were still the party holding the reins of government during the period, until a new government assumed office. Mr. Stalin said it reminded him of a Tamil film — Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kanom (pages in between are missing).

An untamed elephant

Rejecting the adage “Yanai varum pinne mani osai varum munne” (coming events cast their shadows before), AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami said neither was there a bell nor an elephant. In his counter, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the DMK and its government was an untamed elephant standing on four legs — social justice, self respect, affinity to the mother tongue and State autonomy.

Extending gratitude

The PMK and the BJP, both allies of the AIADMK in the House, thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin after he completed his reply to the debate, on the motion of “Thanks to the Governor’s address”. While the BJP’s Nainar Nagendran (Tirunelveli) thanked the Chief Minister for his announcement to renovate 100 temples, the PMK’s G.K. Mani (Pennagaram) thanked him for announcing compensation in the Salem incident.

Just the trailer

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the Governor’s address was only the film’s trailer, with key aspects of his government. The full movie remains to be seen in governance, he added. When the Chief Minister criticised the AIADMK for not having appreciated the good aspects, former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said: “I did not say there was nothing good in the Governor’s address.”

Everyone’s a doctor

During his speech, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin referred to Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s earlier statement: “Is Mr. Stalin a doctor?” The Chief Minister went on to say: “Now, with COVID-19, everyone is speaking as if they are doctors. They have become half-a-doctor themselves. We cannot ask people whether they are doctors any longer.”