In the Assembly

Different views on winding up

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami was pleading with the Chair to allow him more time to raise people’s issues in the House, when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recalled: “Well, during the Business Advisory Committee meeting on Monday, it was you [Mr. Palaniswami] who wanted to wind up the session at the earliest in view of the pandemic!”

Too little time

During AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s speech in the House, Speaker M. Appavu requested him to wind up on several occasions, considering the paucity of time. At one time, the Chair asked Mr. Palaniswami to consider the legislators with diabetes, who had to eat on time. The former Chief Minister was in no mood to give up.

Adding points

Besides his long speech, AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami was provided extra points by his former Cabinet colleagues in the House to question the DMK government. At least four former Ministers — O. Panneerselvam, P. Thangamani, C. Vijayabaskar and R.B. Udhayakumar — walked up to Mr. Palaniswami’s seat in the House to provide extra points or old policy notes to the former Chief Minister.

Responding to EPS

About a third of the Cabinet responded to AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s questions in the House. Besides Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Ministers Duraimurugan, I. Periasamy, K. Ponmudi, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, S. Muthusamy, V. Senthil Balaji, Ma. Subramanian, P.K. Sekar Babu and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan countered Mr. Palaniswami.

Quick intervention

When AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami was speaking at length on implementing the Godavari-Cauvery link scheme, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan intervened to say: “Some schemes can be spoken about and implemented, and then there are others that can only be spoken about for long. I am sure you will know which category this scheme falls into!”