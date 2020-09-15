In the Assembly

The House observed a minute of silence in memory of the former MLAs who died since April this year, after Speaker P. Dhanapal made an obituary reference.
- Session extends to 16 minutes
On the first day of the session, business concluded within 16 minutes of being convened, after paying homage to the former President, an MLA, an MP, frontline health workers fighting COVID-19 and others who succumbed to the infection. The House proceedings will continue on Tuesday.
- A seat near the entry/exit
MLA Ku. Ka. Selvam (Thousand Lights), who was recently expelled from the DMK, was allotted a seat among the DMK members, but closer to the entry/exit in/from the House.
Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Sevvoor S. Ramachandran, who has tested positive for COVID-19, was not present in the House. A few other seats of MLAs also remained unoccupied.
