In Tamil Nadu, Karur constituency has most number of contestants

As many as 43 candidates, including AIADMK’s M. Thambi Durai and Congress’ Jothimani are in the fray in Karur Parliamentary constituency, the highest number of candidates in Tamil Nadu.

During the scrutiny of 1,587 nominations received across the State for the coming Lok Sabha elections, a total of 932 were accepted and 655 were rejected.

South Chennai Parliamentary constituency with 42 candidates comes next and the Nilgiris (Reserved) Parliamentary constituency, where former Telecom Minister A. Raja is contesting, has the least number of 10 candidates.

As for the Assembly bypolls, Perambur constituency in Chennai has 51, the highest number of candidates and Gudiyattam Assembly constituency with eight is the least, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said, while addressing a press conference, on Thursday.

Over ₹50 crore cash seized

Mr. Sahoo said so far cash to the tune of ₹50.70 crore has been seized as those possessing them did not have documents to prove its source or the intended transaction for which the amount was being carried.

Besides, gold weighing 223.5 kg and silver weighing 356.7 kg with an approximate monetary value of ₹69 crore have been seized.

As for cases registered against candidates and political parties for violation of the Model Code of Conduct, Mr. Sahoo said a total of 44 cases have been registered under Section 171 of the Indian Penal Code, Motor Vehicles Act and the Representation of People Act.

While 10 such cases have been registered against DMK, the AIADMK faces nine cases, PMK and MNM three cases each and the BJP two. Additionally, 17 cases have been registered against independent candidates.

Mr. Sahoo said the allocation of symbols for independents would commence after the last day for withdrawal of nominations, which is on March 29.

Asked about the possibility of allotting a common symbol for the AMMK, he said that the Supreme Court has given direction to the Election Commission to consider giving the party a common symbol. “The EC will decide on that.”

Since AMMK was not a registered party, it has to inform the EC about its candidates, he added.