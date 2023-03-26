March 26, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 02:46 am IST

Of the multiple announcements that Tamil Nadu’s Budget for 2023-24 made, one polarised the civil society. It proposes to bring under the Department of School Education all schools run by such departments as the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities Welfare, Forests and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments.

These departments account for 1,834 schools, with roughly 1.6 lakh students on their rolls. Around 80% of these schools (1,466) and 80% of the students (1.26 lakh) are under the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. Of the 1,466 schools, 1,138 are Adi Dravidar welfare schools and the rest are tribal welfare schools. Kallar Reclamation Schools, run by the Department of Backward Classes Welfare in Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts for the children of the denotified communities — which had faced marginalisation under the Criminal Tribes’ Act — have the third largest number of schools, at 295. Around 27,000 students study in them. HR&CE Department runs 32 schools, the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Department 22 and the Forest Department 19.

S.C. Nataraj, director of the Sathyamangalam-based NGO SUDAR, which works with the tribal people, said the merger of these schools was demanded for long. He said the long-pending grievances of students, especially from the Government Tribal Residential Schools, can be redressed through the administrative expertise of the School Education Department, involving Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Coordinators, Block Resource Teachers, Block Educational Officers and District Educational Officers.

S. Namburajan, working president, National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled, said special schools had for long been left out of the general discourse on school education. The merger, he said, could help to correct this anomaly. T.M.N. Deepak, of the December 3 Movement, said integration at some level with the School Education Department can help the special schools get the attention they need.

On the other hand, the proposal to merge Adi Dravidar welfare schools, Kallar Reclamation Schools and HR&CE schools has caused apprehensions. T.R. Ramesh, of the Temple Worshippers Society, who had filed court cases on the opening of colleges by the HR&CE Department, said the schools were started by the temples on their properties. The HR&CE Department did not own them. As the schools have a religious character and offer courses on Hinduism, they cannot be run by the School Education Department, which is secular in nature.

Historical context

A. Selvapreetha, of Tamil Nadu Denotified Tribes Social Justice Movement, a former student of the Kallar Reclamation School at Perumkamanallur, said changing a school’s name amounted to erasing her community’s struggle against the Criminal Tribes’ Act. The transfer of Adi Dravidar welfare schools has triggered widespread discussions because of their large number, higher budget, the historical context in which they were formed and concerns over what the announcement would mean for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes.

While the demand for main-streaming the Adi Dravidar welfare schools had come up in the past, the recent push came from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which demanded that the caste-based identification in the names of these schools be dropped and they be brought under the “supervision” of the School Education Department.

The reason for the demand broadly fell into two categories: the concern that the identification of schools on the basis of caste was leading to ghettoisation; and the worrying quality of the schools. The difference of opinion stemmed from how to address this problem and whether the schools were, indeed, leading to stigma.

Poet Sukirtharani, a government school teacher, asked how caste identifier in the school name alone be a problem when caste discrimination was a reality in every sphere, including in the segregation of “oor” and “cheri” and the separate crematoria for the Dalits. Pointing to the recent incident of mixing of human faeces in an overhead water tank used by the Dalits at Vengaivayal in Pudukkottai district, she said nothing significant has been done socially, politically, and economically to stamp out such deep-rooted casteism. Moreover, when the present government called its style of governance as the Dravidian model, why should the word ‘Adi Dravidar’ be seen as stigmatising, she questioned.

She said changing the name may not encourage students from other communities to enrol in Adi Dravidar welfare schools as caste Hindus would not send their children to these schools, predominantly located in areas where the Scheduled Castes live.

Writer Azhagiya Periyavan, also a government school teacher, said he welcomed the decision, though wondering whether it was announced without adequate consultations with stakeholders. He said the Adi Dravidar welfare schools were started because Dalit students were not allowed to study in other schools. Today, if the same schools are a reason for identification and isolation of students based on their caste, that needs to be changed.

Arguing that human faeces would not have been mixed in the tank at Vengaivayal had it been used by all the communities, he felt positive discrimination should be retained only wherever necessary and removed from other places. He believed that the quality of schools could improve if they were brought under the School Education Department, which was better equipped to handle education.

Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar, whose list of demands for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes submitted earlier to the State government included the renaming of Adi Dravidar welfare schools, said the stigma suffered by those studying in Adi Dravidar welfare schools is real. “It has turned into ghettoisation,” he said, adding that if the schools were exclusively created for the community, they should be better than other government schools and not worse.

He said the National Achievement Surveys have shown that students of Adi Dravidar welfare schools were performing poorer than those of other government schools. “The State government has 7.5% reservation for government school students [in admissions to medical and engineering courses], which is applicable to Adi Dravidar welfare school students as well. However, not a single student from these schools is able to secure admission,” he alleged.

He said it was not ideal to demand that everything should be separate for the Scheduled Castes. “Wherever integration is possible, we need to think of that,” he said. He said the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, which is largely run by officials from revenue background, did not have the expertise to improve the functioning of these schools.

G. Vivek, of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department Teachers-Wardens Federation, criticised the proposal. He said the decision reflected insufficient understanding of the issues facing the department and the inability to fix them.

Acknowledging that corruption and other irregularities were widely prevalent, he said this was due to the government’s prolonged indifference towards filling vacancies, putting in place an effective monitoring mechanism and ensuring transparent procedures for promotions and transfers.

A significant number of schools were functioning as single-teacher schools because of vacancies. Posts which are meant to monitor the functioning of these schools, such as Deputy Director (Education), Assistant Director (Education), Assistant Education Officer (Schools) and Deputy Inspector of Schools, have either been left vacant or arbitrarily delegated to unqualified persons, Mr. Vivek added.

Pointing out that benefits such as free textbooks and uniforms were already being routed through the School Education Department, he said the Adi Dravidar welfare schools were given “step-motherly” treatment in their allocation. “We would be the last one to receive them,” he said, adding that merging these schools in the “ocean” of the School Education Department would only worsen the situation.

Shrinking strength

However, a section of the department staff was receptive to the idea of merger. A teacher from an Adi Dravidar welfare school in Tiruchi said the enrolment in the school has shrunk from 1,200 before COVID-19 to 500 now. A teacher from another school in Lalgudi taluk said the school was finding it difficult to function with a shortage of teachers.

District Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer S. Saravanakumar said the expectation is that the schools will get upgraded infrastructure and their needs will be met. “However, we will know the status only after the plan is implemented,” he said.

Mr. Vivek said a key concern is the total lack of communication on how the services of the staff will be managed in the event of merger. “We hear that the hostels will remain with the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department. Teachers will get posted as wardens in rotation. How will that work?” he asked. Stating that even the VCK’s demand was mainly to rename the schools, he said the government should have just done that. Though the main demand was to rename, Mr. Ravikumar said he is happy with the decision to take control of all schools, given that this government is focussing more on school education. He, however, appealed to the government to issue an order to remove caste names from all private schools.

A. Kathir, executive director of the NGO Evidence, said taking away the independent identity of these schools would be a retrograde step. He said it will be problematic to bring the schools under one umbrella, especially in the southern districts where the discrimination against the Scheduled Castes is high. If corruption and irregularities are a serious problem, the government should deal with the staff members concerned with an “iron hand”.

A senior official of the School Education Department in a southern district asked if administrative efficiency and expertise are the reason, why the government has not spelt out its views on the schools run by the municipal corporations. He said that while the objective may be to bring about unity among students, it may be difficult to achieve since wristbands and other caste-markers are prevalent in southern districts.

Mr. Periyavan said such fears of discrimination among students, or by teachers, or the possibility of Scheduled Caste students finding it difficult to get the groups they require in Class XI after merger were largely unfounded as such things could happen even in the present set-up. Moreover, it is possible to put in place safeguards.

The funding question

With schools being a major part of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, Ms. Sukirtharani said the transfer of control of these schools may lead to reduced relevance for the department. She pointed to the reduction of around ₹700 crore in the budget estimate for the department for 2023-24, compared with the previous year. However, Mr. Ravikumar said the separate legislation announced by the government to ensure proper spending of funds earmarked under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan and Tribal Sub Plan can be an effective safeguard.

An official of the department said the reduction in the 2023-24 Budget is not to divert funds or reduce expenditure. It is due to the Union government’s plan to directly credit its share of the post-matric scholarship amount to students instead of routing it through the department.

While clear plans for the merger will be evolved in the coming weeks, the official said hostel wardens are likely to be sent back to schools wherever possible. Pointing out that the primary schools under the department have only teachers from the Scheduled Castes, he said the same arrangement will be retained. Recalling the government’s assurance that jobs will be protected, the official added that efforts will be made to maintain separate seniority for the staff within the School Education Department.

To address the apprehensions raised by various sections, Mr. Periyavan suggested that the merger be initiated on a pilot basis in just 50 or 100 schools.

(With inputs from L. Srikrishna in Madurai, R. Krishnamoorthy in Coimbatore, Ancy Donal Madonna in Tiruchi, and Deepa H. Ramakrishnan, Poorvaja Sundar and Geetha Srimathi in Chennai.)