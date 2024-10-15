In south Chennai, flooding disrupts life once again

As the northeast monsoon began lashing the city, south Chennai continued to bear the brunt once again, with several areas flooded on Tuesday. Several areas of the OMR remained cut off from the rest of the city by evening though the rains had abated by then.

While a few regions that usually get flooded such as Valasaravakkam and Virugambakkam had less waterlogging, a few others in the far south, particularly, Kannagi Nagar in Thoraipakkam and Velachery were inundated. . Relief centres in Thoraipakkam were not functioning owing to inundation, according to volunteers with the Greater Chennai Corporation.

In AGS Colony, Velachery, water rose up to 2-3 feet, but began receding after motor pumps were deployed. Geetha Ganesh, of AGS Colony, suggested that Velachery Lake must be emptied before the monsoon sets in otherwise waterlogging issue would persist as the rainwater has nowhere to drain into. Regarding this, a Corporation official said the Water Resources Department had been informed of the need for precautionary action and they would take a call based on the upcoming showers.

On OMR, Sholinganallur, Kandanchavadi, and several areas along Rajiv Gandhi Salai, motorists faced long delays due to water-clogged stretches. GCC officials and Council members flagged accumulation of plastic waste and garbage in stormwater drains as the main reasons for clogging and stagnation. The senior official said, “Heavy rain in a short span has caused the inundation. The issues are being monitored and waterlogging will be relieved within a few hours,” OMR Residents’ Associations also flagged lack of stormwater drain in a few parts as well.

A senior official for Chennai south stated that the Narayanapuram Lake was being pre-emptied and hence, there may be some respite for people around that area, even as heavy showers are predicted for Wednesday.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian visited Maduravoyal and Valasaravakkam areas: waterbodies, canals and relief centres. Meanwhile, milk packets were not distributed to any of these areas, several residents claimed.

Chennai south MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian said, “Chennai is 100% ready to face rain, medical camps will be held in several areas and milk packets are being distributed to all areas.” She has urged residents to reach out to her with greivances on her number 9344833508 and email ID: contact@ithamizhachi.com

