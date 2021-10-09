In search on an elusive tiger

09 October 2021 13:31 IST

Photographer M. Sathyamoorthy records the Tamil Nadu Forest Department’s search for T-23, an old male tiger, believed to be the reason behind the death of two people in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and Gudalur.

MDT 23 or T-23, an old male tiger is giving sleepless nights to the Tamil Nadu’s forest department and the locals of Nilgiris district since September. The carnivore is believed to be have killed two people in the region and has attacked several cattle.

From live baits to nets, from drones to darts, the search team is using every possible method to track and capture the tiger alive.

