Tamil Nadu

In search on an elusive tiger

MDT 23 or T-23, an old male tiger is giving sleepless nights to the Tamil Nadu’s forest department and the locals of Nilgiris district since September. The carnivore is believed to be have killed two people in the region and has attacked several cattle.

From live baits to nets, from drones to darts, the search team is using every possible method to track and capture the tiger alive.

T-23, a tiger which is believed to have killed two people and attacked cattle, escapes from a tea estate near Gudalur on Spetember 29, 2021. It has remained elusive since then.

