In search of better office, infrastructure

A team of officials of ‘Sorkuvai’, a word corpus project collecting Tamil words and putting them in a sequential manner, sits in an old dilapidated building in the heart of the IT Corridor at Taramani, awaiting better office space.

A visit to the office in Taramani shows the sorry state of affairs the team of the project is facing, while a swanky large new building of the International Institute of Tamil Studies remains mostly empty, housing only a few scholars.

A team of scholars visit the Directorate of Tamil Etymological Dictionary Project once in two weeks to discuss, deliberate and finalise Tamil words for various English terms across nearly all subjects.

The building is poorly lit, with books and old and broken furniture strewn around on the ground floor. A rather large landing and corridor space on the first floor also has old equipment and broken furniture thrown around. A source said toilets too were in bad shape and claimed that they were only recently fixed after the Director paid from his own pocket.

Leaky roofs

“The department is paying ₹27,000 for this space to the International Institute of Tamil Studies. Of this, ₹10,000 is for maintenance, but look at the space. There is absolutely no maintenance being provided. They are not even fixing a bulb,” a source said. During rains, the building leaks and even the director’s room has to be mopped physically, the source said.

Thanga Kamaraj, director of the centre, said the government sanctioned ₹ 28 lakh to buy computers, “which is a very important project for the Tamil language”, as part of ₹ 1 crore sanctioned by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

He said due to the poor condition of the building the directorate was currently housed in, they did not spend it, as it would damage the equipment. “We have been asking for a new building for the past one year and the file is currently under process. The government is working on finding space for us,” he said adding that a better facility will help them carry out their work in a better manner.

According to the source, thousands of books with the centre are lying in a poor condition as there is no have space to store them in a safe manner.

Minister for Tamil Culture MaFoi K. Pandiarajan said space had been allocated at Ezhilagam and 3,000 sq.ft was set aside with interior works under way.

But, a source in the know of the development said the Ezhilagam proposal was turned down long back. “The best option is to provide the centre space at the International Institute of Tamil Studies. There is so much of free space there,” the source said.