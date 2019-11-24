In SC, State govt. opposes Manickavel’s plea for extension of tenure

Days after retired Inspector General of Police A.G. Ponn Manickavel filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking extension of his tenure as Special Officer of Idol Wing CID, the State government moved an application in the Supreme Court against his attempt to get an extension beyond November 30.

In its latest plea before the Supreme Court, the government claimed that the entire State police force, comprising highly competent officers, would got demoralised if he was granted an extension despite having turned the Idol Wing completely “non functional” in the last one year.

“Respondent Number 2 (Mr. Manickavel) is seeking to illegally extend his tenure, which will have catastrophic implications for the Idol Wing CID, which has already been hijacked by the antics of the respondent number 2,” the government told the Supreme Court and sought an interim stay of proceedings before the High Court.

Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi and Additional Advocate General Balaji Srinivasan have also mentioned the issue before a Bench comprising Justices Ashok Bushan and MR Shah. The counsel feared that the High Court might pass orders on Mr. Manickavel’s plea on Monday despite the Supreme Court having decided to hear the government’s plea on December 2.

The judges granted liberty to the counsel to mention the matter before them any time before December 2 if the High Court ends up passing any adverse orders.

The government and Mr. Manickavel were at loggerheads with each other even when he was heading the Idol Wing before his retirement from service.

Nevertheless, the High Court appointed him as Special Officer.

The government claimed that the Special Officer refused to submit to the authority of the ADGP and did not attend even a single review meeting in the last one year. It also accused him of making false claims to the media of not being provided with necessary support to investigate idol theft cases.