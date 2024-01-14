GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In reply to Annamalai, Tamil Nadu says that three-language policy won’t be implemented

It also rejected T.N. BJP chief’s comments over AI introduction in schools

January 14, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Countering BJP State president K. Annamalai’s remarks on the language policy, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday said the two-language policy in the State will continue and there is no possibility of bringing in a three-language policy.

Mr. Annamalai had said his party was hopeful that the State government would soon consider implementing the three-language policy, with education in the mother tongue compulsory, as mandated in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He had also contended that the Tamil Nadu government’s move to include artificial intelligence as part of curriculum for government school students was in line with CBSE’s decision to introduce AI for Class VI to VIII as per the recommendations of NEP 2020.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu government totally rejected Mr. Annamalai’s remarks and said it had brought in the TEALS Program for AI training for the first time in the country.

The State government brought out a separate policy for AI in 2020 and a lot of policy initiatives happened much before NEP, it noted.

The Tamil Nadu government did not accept NEP. However, Tamil Nadu had already achieved some of the targets set for the States in NEP. For instance, the NEP stated that the gross enrolment ratio should be 50%, the State had already achieved it, the statement noted.

The State had been a pioneer in the field of Information Technology. Training would be provided to teachers and students in aspects of AI and machine learning. Because the State was focusing on AI, it would be the leading State in 10 years time, it noted.

