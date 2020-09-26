In Ranipet, gyms set up at police stations for a ‘Fit Police’ movement

The movement involves police personnel working out, following a diet chart for their meals, and having health check-ups at regular intervals

Fitness has not been a priority for most police personnel of late, due to their hectic work schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic. To make them fitter and to boost their immunity, especially now, Ranipet Superintendent of Police (SP), A. Myilvaganan, has started a ‘Fit-Police Movement’ in the district.

As part of this, a gym has been started at the Arcot New Town police station and one more is coming up at the Wallajah police station. Besides, the police personnel have been asked to work out daily and eat nutritious food and shed weight. Every month, their Body Mass Index (BMI) levels will be checked.

Earlier this month, Mr. Myilvaganan conducted a health camp for over 750 police personnel, including women in the district. “Out of them, around 370 had a BMI above 25. Ideally, it should be below 18. Some of them were obese and some had co-morbidities. I was concerned about their health. So I decided to start the fitness movement,” the SP said.

The police personnel were provided a diet chart by a qualified nutritionist and a Whatsapp group was also started to share daily workout videos. “Their BMI levels will be checked on October 2 again, and all of them have to show some reduction in weight. We will conduct the check-up every month. The policemen can either walk, run or do weight training in the morning but they should be active. Food should be consumed in moderation,” he said.

One common excuse from police personnel for not taking care of their health is lack of time. “Even I used to give the same excuse. But if we have to achieve something, we have to steal time for ourselves. Now all of us have started working out,” said T. Mukesh Kumar, Inspector, Ranipet Traffic. He said that after he started working out, he feels more active and less tired despite long hours of work. “The new gym at New Arcot police station has different pictures of workouts that will motivate policemen. It has modern equipment as well,” said Mr. Mukesh.

M. Muthurani, Grade 1 PC from Arcot New Town station, who has put in 13 years of service, said that she was a district-level kabaddi player during her college days. “My weight was 105 kg, and now I have reduced to 96 kg in a month’s time. I feel very fit. After the gym was started here, working out has become easier. My husband, J.N. Saravanan, is also a police constable at the Timiri police station. We take some time for our work outs,” she said.

Now, police personnel in the district are vying for one thing -- a prize for the person who shows good improvement in his/her health. “It is a big motivator for us,” said Mr. Mukesh.