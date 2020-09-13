In Pudukottai, if you don’t wear a mask, you get tested

Officials try to raise awareness on precautions to be taken

Health officials and police personnel in Pudukottai district have started intercepting people not wearing masks and subjecting them to COVID-19 tests. Officials say the initiative is meant to raise awareness on the importance of wearing masks.

The programme was introduced in Alangudi block as many people were seen going about their routine without wearing face masks. “We started stopping them and lifting their throat swabs for COVID-19 testing. While the swab is lifted, the person is also informed of the ill-effects of not wearing a mask and how they are putting themselves and their families at risk,” said B. Kalaivani, Deputy Director of Health Services.

Many started wearing masks soon after. The initiative has now been extended across the district, she added. The main aim of the programme is to drive home the importance of wearing masks as a tool to fight COVID-19, Collector P. Uma Maheswari told The Hindu.

Awareness drive

“When people see policemen and health officials catching people not wearing masks, they scurry to cover their faces. Many are afraid of the infection but say masks are uncomfortable. But when you tell them why it is important to wear them, they adhere to the norms,” she said.

It also helps remove the fear of undergoing real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests, she said.

The police also distribute masks as part of the drive, Ms. Maheshwari said.

A total of 1,300 samples are lifted every day for testing in the district. Of this, only around 100 are from such offenders, she added.

The government order on revised fines for violating COVID-19 norms will come into effect in the district from Monday, she said.

Around 70 medical camps are held daily across the district, the Collector said.