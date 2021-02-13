In pictures: The 10-day hunt to capture a wild elephant

1/19

Broken Shankar was captured at Cherambadi on February 12, 2021, and was taken to Abhayaranyam elephant camp in Mudumalai tiger reserve late night. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Forest trackers looking for the elephant at Cherambadi area. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

When broken Shankar came into Tamil Nadu from Kerala on February 3 at Cherambadi forest, the field staff have kept a strict vigil to ensure the elephant doesn't enter into villages. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Broken tusker Shankar was spotted in a thick forest, along with its small herd. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Field trackers and forest officials guiding the veterinarian at Cheppantodu. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

A forest vet running to the forest where Shankar is said to be hiding, at Pudupadi. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

A vet, trying to tranquillise elephant Shankar with a dart, missed the target at Nayakansolai near Cherambadi on February 9, 2021. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

District forest officer Omkar with his team. Despite best efforts Shankar escaped into forest on February 10, 2021. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Additional Principal Chief Conservator Anwardeen gives instructions to field staff after Shankar was darted on February 10, 2021. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Forest staff following Shankar and its herd after it was darted in the Tantea estate near 10th line, Cherambadi on February 10, 2021. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Kumki elephants Kalim, Sujay, Vijay and Srinivasan were brought from Theppakadu to assist in the operation. Incidentally, Srinivasan used to be one of the elephants that closely associated with the jumbo during its time in the wild before it was captured by the forest department in 2016. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Twins Vijay and Sujai were the leading kumkis in the operation. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

On February 12, a "Machan" was erected on a tree. It was from here, the first dart was shot on Shankar, the tusker. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Forest vet's Vijayaragavan (left) and Rajesh Kumar who successfully darted Shankar along with vet K. Ashokan (not in picture), who was waiting outside the forest to dart the jumbo. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Kirumaran, who is considered as one of the best elephant trackers in India, puts a rope on the legs Shankar after it was successfully darted and separated from the herd. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

After successfully putting ropes in its legs Shankar was standing in a steep cliff so forest staff had to tie him on a tree, then pull him up to a flat area. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Kumki elephants Kalim, Sujay, Vijay and Srinivasan push Shankar into the lorry. Bomban and Mudumalai kumkis were also kept as back-up. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Shankar being guided to the the krall, the elephant shelter. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M