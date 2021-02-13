In pictures: The 10-day hunt to capture a wild elephant

1/19

Elephant Shankar with a broken tusk was captured at Cherambadi on February 12, 2021, and was taken to Abhayaranyam elephant camp in Mudumalai tiger reserve late in the night. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Forest trackers look for the elephant at Cherambadi area. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

When Shankar waled into Tamil Nadu from Kerala on February 3, the field staff at Cherambadi forest have kept a strict vigil to ensure the elephant doesn't enter villages. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Shankar is spotted in a thick forest with his small herd. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Field trackers and forest officials guide a veterinarian at Cheppantodu. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

A forest vet runs into the forest at Pudupadi where Shankar was said to be hiding. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

A vet misses the target while trying to tranquillise Shankar at Nayakansolai near Cherambadi on February 9, 2021. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

District forest officer Omkar with his team. Despite their best efforts Shankar escaped into the forest on February 10, 2021. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Additional Principal Chief Conservator Anwardeen gives instructions to field staff after Shankar was darted on February 10, 2021. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Forest staff follow Shankar and his herd after the elephant was darted in the Tantea estate near 10th line, Cherambadi on February 10, 2021. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Kumki elephants Kalim, Sujay, Vijay and Srinivasan were brought from Theppakadu for the operation. Incidentally, Srinivasan used to be closely associated with Shankar during his time in the wild. Srinivasan was captured in 2016. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Twins Vijay and Sujai were the leading kumkis in the operation. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

On February 12, 2021, a “Machan” (raised platform) was erected on a tree. It was from here, the first dart was shot on Shankar. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Forest vets Vijayaragavan (left) and Rajesh Kumar wait outside the forest to dart the jumbo. They successfully darted Shankar along with vet K. Ashokan (not in picture). Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Kirumaran, who is considered one of the best elephant trackers in India, puts a rope on the legs Shankar after it was successfully darted and separated from the herd. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

After successfully putting ropes in its legs, Shankar was standing in a steep cliff. Forest staff had to tie him on a tree and then pull him to a flat area. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Kumkis Kalim, Sujay, Vijay and Srinivasan push Shankar to a lorry. Kumkis Bomban and Mudumalai were also kept as back up. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M

Shankar is guided to a krall, an elephant shelter. Photo: Sathyamoorthy M