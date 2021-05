In pictures | Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 results

02 May 2021 10:27 IST

1 / 7 Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Agarwal along with other senior police officers inspects counting centres at Anna University on Sunday. ▲ Kamal Haasan in Coimbatore ▲ DMK cadre celebrate at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on May 2, 2021. ▲ Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash along with the election observers inspects counting centres at Anna University on Sunday. ▲ Security personnel keeping a vigil at the Government College of Technology, a counting centre for the Assembly elections in Coimbatore on May 2, 2021. ▲ Counting of postal ballots to start at Loyola College counting centre for Thousand Lights constituency. ▲ Control units being taken from the strong room to counting hall at the Institute of Road and Transport Technology at Chithode in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. ▲

A look at the political scene in various counting centres in Tamil Nadu, where assembly election results are being announced on May 2, 2021.